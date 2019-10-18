Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 18

Sylvia SULLIVAN (née Kelly)

Dublin / Carlow

Sylvia Sullivan (née Kelly) originally from Dublin and more recently living in Carlow.

Sylvia passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny on 17 October 2019. Beloved wife of Donald, dear mother to Zelda and a wonderful grandmother to Isabel and Lucy.

Sylvia will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son in law, granddaughters, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Sylvia’s wishes were for her remains to be donated to the Royal College of Surgeons. A priceless gift to medical science and a testament to the wonderful person she was.