Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 21

Mary Gorman (née Keogh)

31 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Mary Gorman (née) Keogh, 31 Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 19th October 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Jim, grandmother of the late Emma (O’Donoghue), and sister of the late Pat and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family Rosie, Jimmy, Therese, Marty, Lilly, Kathleen, Carmel, Declan and Alan, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3 o’c until 8 o’c and on Monday from 2 o’c until 5 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for 7 o’c on Monday. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in Church.

Sheila Breathnach (née Harris)

Drommartin Park, Dundrum, Dublin / Kildavin, Carlow / Galway

Breathnach (nee Harris), Sheila, Drommartin Park, Dublin and late of Kildavin, Co. Carlow, October 18th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Bons Secours Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Maitiú. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sons Liam, Oscar and Ruairi, daughters in law Liz, Kate, Laurie and Olwyn, grandchildren, brother Harry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday in the Holy Cross Church, Dundrum at 11.30am, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins, Co. Kildare.

Paul (Red) Wheatley

The Close, Chaplestown Gate, Carlow / Finglas West, Dublin

Late of Cappagh Road, Finglas West, Dublin 11. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of the late Billy and Clare, sadly missed by his loving wife Susan, children Amy, Ellen, Cormac and Ben, brothers Liam, David, Peter, Brian, Ray and Damien, sisters Joan, Marie, Loraine and Irene, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Red Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home, Cappagh Road, Finglas West, on Monday from 5.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Canice's Church, Finglas Village, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30a.m. followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired to: St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Donation box in Church.

John MOORE

Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

John Moore, Chapelstown, Tullow Road and formerly of Idrone Park, Carlow died October 20th 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Dearly loved husband of Marie and much loved father of Darren, Jason and Dawn. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Thomas and Richard, adored grandchildren Keelan, Lorcan, Ellie, Emma, Sara, Aimee, Oisín, Holly and Tommy, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Lilian and Lorraine, mother-in-law Lizzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.

Josephine (Josie) LYONS (née Brennan)

Ballybar, Tinryland, Carlow

Lyons (Ballyar Lower, Carlow) Josephine (Josie) 20th Oct. 2019, (peacefully) at her home: beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Betty and the late Mona and adored grandmother of Patrick, Bryan, Niall, Josephine and Brendan. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons-in-law Jimmy and Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Josie’s Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Ballybar from 4pm on Monday and all day Tuesday until prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed afterwards by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Askea Day Care Centre.