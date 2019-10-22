Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 22

Rest in Peace

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow

Recent deaths in Carlow

Nellie Dreelan
Ballycrinnigan, St. Mullins, Carlow

Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy and Tom, sister-in-law Angela and brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2.00pm on Wednesday with removal at 7.00pm arriving at Glynn Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday with burial afterwards in St Mullin's Cemetery.

Rest In Peace