Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 22
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Nellie Dreelan
Ballycrinnigan, St. Mullins, Carlow
Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy and Tom, sister-in-law Angela and brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2.00pm on Wednesday with removal at 7.00pm arriving at Glynn Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday with burial afterwards in St Mullin's Cemetery.
