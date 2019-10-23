Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 23

John McDonald

4 Cluain Riada, Browneshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

John McDonald, 4 Cluain Riada, Browneshill Road, Carlow – 22nd October 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Susan, Caroline and Fiona, son John, brothers Pat and Noel, sisters Mary, Martina and Josephine, sons-in-law Billy and Ronan, daughter-in-law Leona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Holly, Katie, Lorraine, Jack, Ella, Harry, Libby, Abbie, Lucy and Nathan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 NW64) on Thursday from 1pm. until 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry on Friday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mairead Curran

Fair Green, Bagenalstown, Carlow

In the loving care of the Staff of the District Hospital, Carlow. Deeply regretted by her loving son and daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mairead Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eir Code R21 DY66) on Thursday morning from 10.30am, followed by removal that evening arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown at 7.oc. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.oc, followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.