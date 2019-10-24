Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 24

Patrick (Paddy) Lawlor

Ballygallon, Graig Road, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Ballymurphy, Carlow

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Lawlor Ballygallon, Graignamanagh Road, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow.

Paddy died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday 23rd of October.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his children Patrick, Ann Marie, Claire and Brian, daughter in law Laura, son in law Enda, pre deceased by his brother Baby Stephen, sisters Bridie and Mary, also sadly missed by his sisters Lizzie, Josie and Kathleen, brothers John and Stephen, his grandchildren Padraig, Carolann, Aoibhinn, T.J., and Lorcan, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballygallon on the Graig Road, Inistioge, (eircode R95VE42) from 2pm on Friday until Rosary and prayers at 7.30pm.

House private on Saturday morning please. Removal at 11.45am on Saturday to arrive at St. Colmcilles Church, Inistioge for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cappagh cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Cancer research Fund. Donation box available at Church main door.

May He Rest in Peace.

Martin DOLAN

Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow

Martin Dolan, Monacurragh, Carlow died suddenly on October 22nd. Beloved husband of Moyra and loving father of Jack, Aífe and Martha. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, close circle of friends, relatives and colleagues in IT Carlow.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlehill, Carlow followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, please, donation in lieu to Samaritans Ireland.