Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 28

Patrick (Paddy) REDDY

"St. Martins", Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Patrick (Paddy) Reddy died (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the District Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Seamus, Linda and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Noel, Seamus, Johnny and Tommy, sisters Mary and Frances, son-in-law Derek, Valerie, John’s partner Josie, grandchildren Derek, Mark, Chloe and Leah, great-grandchildren Taylor, Casey and Erica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow, on Monday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of the District Hospital.

Margaret O'Higgins (née Murphy)

Rathanna, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother to Mary and Bridget. Sadly missed by her sister Liz, grandchildren Michael and Stephen, son-in-law Fonsie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Joyces Funeral Home, Borris from 4pm to 8pm on Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday with removal at 6.30 pm to St. Fortchern's Church, Rathanna arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.