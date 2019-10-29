Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 29
Helen Quinlan (née Gibson)
Knockullard, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow
Suddenly. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, son Thomas, sisters Anne and Bernadette, brother Martin, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3pm on Wednesday with concluding prayers at 9pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen, on Thursday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
