Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 29

Rest in Peace

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow deaths and funerals

Helen Quinlan (née Gibson)
Knockullard, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Suddenly. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, son Thomas, sisters Anne and Bernadette, brother Martin, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3pm on Wednesday with concluding prayers at 9pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen, on Thursday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.