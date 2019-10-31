Carlow deaths and funeral details, October 31
Susan Todd
Currane, Borris, Carlow
Predeceased by her husband Michael Todd Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons Del and James and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her son Del's residence, Conahy, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny (R95AH6Y) from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday 3rd November. Private cremation will take place on Monday. Family flowers only.
