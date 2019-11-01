Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 1

Matthew Lennon

Ardfarna, Bundoran, Donegal / St. Mullins, Carlow

Matthew Lennon, formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Newtown, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, died peacefully surrounded by family in the kind and attentive care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co. Kilkenny. Devoted husband to the late Breege and most beloved father of Lorna, Jim, Annette and Niav. Sadly missed by hs children, his treasured grandchildren, Jamie, Marcus, Eleonore, Laura, Emma and Alicia, daughter-in-law Sharon and sons-in-law Vincent and Philip, by his sister Anne, his brother Eamonn, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (R95D853) Co. Kilkenny on Friday from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass in Glynn Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Paudie FitzGibbon

Castlemore, Carlow Road, Tullow, Carlow / Fermoy, Cork

Paudie died peacefully at his residence in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.Beloved husband of Meliosa, much loved father of John, Fiona, Orlaith and Meliosa Jane and brother of Mairead, Nuala and the late Donal. Adored Grandad of Aaron, Katie, Dáire, Tadhg, Molly, Daniel, Adam, Ciara, Ieuan, Jago, Moya and Tomás, great-grandchildren Éle and Sam Paudie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Paudie Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (R93XA71) from 1 o'c on Friday until 5. o'c with funeral arriving at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow at 7. o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private from 5 o'c on Friday. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in church.



