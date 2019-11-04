Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 4

James (Jimmy) BYRNE

6 Dolmen Heights, Carlow Town, Carlow

James (Jimmy) Byrne of 6 Dolmen Heights, Pollerton Big and formerly of Castletown, Carlow, passed away at his home on November 2nd, 2019.

Beloved father of Michael, much loved son of the late Michael and Mary and cherished brother of Michael, John, Paddy, Eddie, Attracta, Stasia and the late Christy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, his sons partner Angela, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, on Tuesday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30 am to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by funeral to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research