Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 5

Joe Kennedy

Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Laois / Cabra West, Dublin

Kennedy (Joe), Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow & formerly Cabra West, Dublin. Joe will be sadly missed by his family, wife Mary Collette (nee Connors), daughter Josie (Callanan), son-in-law Derek, grandsons Rian and Aaron, daughter Dolores (Territt), son-in-law Fergus, grandson James, grand-daughter Sarah, brothers and sisters - Mag & Phil, Kathleen and Murt, Billy and Josie, Patsy and Catherine, Peter O'Connor, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Tuesday morning. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service of Remembrance at 1pm. Family flowers only - donations to COPD Support Groups Ireland & Irish Heart Foundation.

John Nicholas BYRNE

Late of Ardenhue Lodge, Bennekerry, Carlow

John passed away suddenly at his home in Brighton. Beloved son of Kay and Larry, brother of George, Liz, Elaine and Eimear. Partner Duncan. Brothers and sister-in-law James, Gavin, Eddie and Muirghin. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Brennan

Blacklion House, Ardattin, Carlow

John died suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of Bernadette, much-loved father of Cathal, Paul, and Catraoine, brother of Catherine and the late Simon and Mary and dear grandfather of Ciarán, Darragh and Kate. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Una and Claire, son-in-law Paul, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (R93 RX51) from 2 0'c on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.



