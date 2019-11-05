Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 5
Joe Kennedy
Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Laois / Cabra West, Dublin
Kennedy (Joe), Doonane Terrace, Crettyard, Carlow & formerly Cabra West, Dublin. Joe will be sadly missed by his family, wife Mary Collette (nee Connors), daughter Josie (Callanan), son-in-law Derek, grandsons Rian and Aaron, daughter Dolores (Territt), son-in-law Fergus, grandson James, grand-daughter Sarah, brothers and sisters - Mag & Phil, Kathleen and Murt, Billy and Josie, Patsy and Catherine, Peter O'Connor, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his residence from 10am on Tuesday morning. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service of Remembrance at 1pm. Family flowers only - donations to COPD Support Groups Ireland & Irish Heart Foundation.
John Nicholas BYRNE
Late of Ardenhue Lodge, Bennekerry, Carlow
John passed away suddenly at his home in Brighton. Beloved son of Kay and Larry, brother of George, Liz, Elaine and Eimear. Partner Duncan. Brothers and sister-in-law James, Gavin, Eddie and Muirghin. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
May John Rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later
John Brennan
Blacklion House, Ardattin, Carlow
John died suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of Bernadette, much-loved father of Cathal, Paul, and Catraoine, brother of Catherine and the late Simon and Mary and dear grandfather of Ciarán, Darragh and Kate. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Una and Claire, son-in-law Paul, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.
May John Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence (R93 RX51) from 2 0'c on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.
