Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 6

Henry Corrigan

Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Henry Corrigan Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Surrounded by his loving family, wife and best friend Olive (nee Booth) , dear dad of Alan, Shane and Laura, beloved sibling of Stephanie and Robert. Doting grandfather to Lauren and Àine, and loving father-in-law to Sandra, Georgia and Jim. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends and former work colleagues.

Reposing at his home in Slyguff (Eircode R21 XK59) from 2pm on Thursday 7th November, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. House private at other times please. Removal on Friday 8th November to arrive at Church of the Good Sheperd, Lorum (Eircode R21 K791) for funeral service at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Church of the Good Sheperd, Lorum and the ICU, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

May he Rest in Peace

Mary Brennan (née Gaul)

Bagenalstown, Carlow

Mary Brennan, Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown.

Passed away in the loving care of the staff in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Carlow. Dearly loved wife of the late John Brennan, loving mother of Owen, Maureen, Seamus, John and Michael. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Catherine, Paula and Mary, grandchildren Jamie, Kerrie, Joe, Neil, Fiona, Jake, Ciall, Ciaran, Declan, Joshua and Andrea, sisters Anne, Lizzie and Chrissie and brother Michael, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, for Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.



