Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 7

William ( Billy ) Fogarty

Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny/Carlow

Formerly ( Connolly's Red Mills )

Peacefully at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Devoted husband of the late Teresa.

Deepely regretted by his loving children Helen, John, Seamus and Margaret, much loved grandaughter Emily, brother Paddy, sister Bridie ( Sloyan ), brother - in - law, sisters - in - law, sons - in - law, daughters - in - law and a wide circle of cherished friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris on Friday (November 8) from 2pm with rosary and prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards with his beloved Teresa in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Home private on Saturday morning please.