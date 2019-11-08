Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 8

William (Billy) Fogarty

Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow

Formerly (Connolly's Red Mills). Peacefully, at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Devoted husband of the late Teresa. Deepely regretted by his loving children Helen, John, Seamus and Margaret, much loved grandaughter Emily, brother Paddy, sister Bridie (Sloyan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and a wide circle of cherished friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, on Friday (November 8th ) from 2pm with rosary and prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards, with his beloved Teresa, in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Home private on Saturday morning, please.

Liz O'Shaughnessy (née Byrne)

Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

In the loving care of the staff in St. Patrick's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald, her sisters Kitty Kinsella, Bridie Byrne, Currane and Eileen Walsh England.

Deeply regretted by her sons Bernard, Michael and David, her twin sister Sheila (Kilcoole), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her very good neighbours in Goresbridge and many friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3pm on Saturday with removal at 5.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.



