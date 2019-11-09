Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 9

Peggy (Margaret) BEGLEY (née Donohue)

139 Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow



Peggy Begley died November 8th 2019 (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her son Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Raymond, Donal and Eric, grandchildren Alan, Lee, Aaron, Katie, Rachel and Luke, great-grandchildren Josh, Jake and Naoise, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Peggy Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Saturday afternoon.



