Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 11

Maureen Lennon

Cournellan House, Borris, Carlow

And Borris Lodge Nursing Home. At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre- deceased by her sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her husband Martin, sons Seamus and Gerard, daughters Mary and Breda, sons-in-law Michael and Paddy, daughters-in-law Catherine and Fiona, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, at 8.15pm on Monday. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private from 7pm on Monday, please.

Matt Canavan

Kilconnor, Fenagh, Carlow

Peacefully at his home. Matt, beloved husband of the late Jane. Deeply regretted hy his loving cousins, brothers and sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Matt Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 4pm and concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in Ss Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.