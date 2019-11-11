Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 11
Recent deaths in Carlow
Maureen Lennon
Cournellan House, Borris, Carlow
And Borris Lodge Nursing Home. At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre- deceased by her sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her husband Martin, sons Seamus and Gerard, daughters Mary and Breda, sons-in-law Michael and Paddy, daughters-in-law Catherine and Fiona, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, at 8.15pm on Monday. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private from 7pm on Monday, please.
Matt Canavan
Kilconnor, Fenagh, Carlow
Peacefully at his home. Matt, beloved husband of the late Jane. Deeply regretted hy his loving cousins, brothers and sisters in law, relatives, friends and neighbours.
Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 4pm and concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive in Ss Peter & Paul's Church, Ballon for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.
