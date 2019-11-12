Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 12

Joan Culleton

Carlow Town, Carlow

Joan Culleton, 56 St. Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on November 11th, 2019, at the District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late William, adored mother of Ernest, Frank, Kathleen, Mary, Martin, Eamonn and the late Liam and Michael. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, via Henry Street, to St. Clare's Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to the Poor Clare's Community.

Patrick (Pat) Dooley

Innisfallen, Hanover, Carlow Town, Carlow

Patrick (Pat) Dooley, died peacefully on November 11th, 2019 at the District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved uncle of T.J, Oliva, Jason, Jennifer, Debbie, much loved brother of Liz and deceased brothers and sisters.

He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Murt, sister-in-law Kathleen and all his nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, Innishfallen, Hanover, Carlow (R93 W3W6),formerly of Billboa, Carlow, on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to The Cathedral of Assumption, Carlow, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by funeral to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.

Martin Anthony Saunders

Castlecomer, Loughboy, Kilkenny/Carlow

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his mother Annie, brothers Thomas, Pat, Michael, James and Noel, sisters Jean and Philomena, daughter Debbie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his brother Pat's residence 20 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget from 6.00pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately after in St. Finnan's Cemetery.