Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 13

Mary Kelly (née Doyle)

Haroldstown, Tullow, Carlow

Mary Kelly (née) Doyle, Haroldstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 12th November 2019 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Denis; Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lena, Peg and Mary, sons Timmy and Donie, brothers Joe, Mick and Ned, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly from 2 o’c on Wednesday concluding with prayers at 8.30 o’c. Removal on Thursday at 10.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Clonmore New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

William (Willie) Doyle

Bealalaw, Myshall, Carlow

Willie, in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving sister Sally, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Willie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lennon's Funeral Home, Bunclody, tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2pm with removal at 7pm to Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall (via his residence) arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery.