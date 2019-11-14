Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 14

Bridie Brady (née Nolan)

Ballytarsna, Nurney, Carlow

Bridie Brady, Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co. Carlow, 13th November 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the Management & Staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Kathleen, Michael, John, Paddy & Tom. Deeply regretted by her brother Billy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm, removal at 6.30pm via her home to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.











