Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 15

Mary SHAW (née Power)

4 Brownshill Court, Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Mary Shaw died November 14th (peacefully) at home, reunited with her beloved son Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, sons Killian and David, daughters Madeleine, Emer and Mary, sister Philly, sons-in-law Paul and Jamie, grandchildren Jamie, Clare, Rory, Eoghan, Jake, Harry, Lilly and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.