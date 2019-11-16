Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 16

Kathleen Sheeran (née Ryan)

Maryville, Hacketstown, Carlow / Wicklow

Sheeran (nee Ryan) Kathleen, “Maryville”, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and formerly Aughrim, Co. Wicklow – November 15th 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of the late Declan and Bernadette. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her children John, Michael, Liam, Noel, Catriona, Maria and Anthony, her 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sisters Maureen and Teresa, brothers Joe and Michael, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Saturday, 16th Nov., from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal from her residence on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Hacketstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam Dílis

Paddy Ryan

Carrig, Garryhill, Carlow

Paddy Ryan, Carrig, Garryhill, Co. Carlow passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and much loved father of Liam. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday evening from 7pm until 9pm and on Saturday from 2pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive in St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in The Cemetery of The Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Sr. Eileen O'Neill

Rush, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow

O'Neill (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Carlow) - Nov 14, 2019, (peacefully) Sr. Eileen (FMM), predeceased by her brother General Tadhg O'Neill and her sister Mary; deeply regretted by her religious community, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Eimear, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sr. Eileen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Convent, Old Road, Rush on Wednesday evening from 4pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Maur's Church, Rush followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery.

Charlotte NEALE (née Sixsmith)

Crettyard, Kilkenny / Carlow / Laois

Charlotte Neale died November 14th peacefully after a long illness. Loving wife of the late Leeson, mother of Leeson, Malcolm and the late Alma, mother-in-law to Carolyn and Karen, grandmother of Leeson W., Andrew, Edward, Daniel, Laura and Peter, sister of Alla, Joseph, Beckie and Herbert. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Sunday at 2pm in Mayo Parish Church (R93 R621) Burial afterwards in adjoing churchyard.

"To every believer, the promise of God"

House Private Please.

Thomas Murphy

Luton, United kingdom, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Thomas Murphy, husband of the late Ann Murphy. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Margaret, son Arthur, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in-law Janice, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Sunday afternoon from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Monday Morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

John Joe BROPHY

153 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow

John Joe Brophy of 153 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 15th, 2019, at The District Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Triona and John and cherished brother of Peggy, Jimmy, Nellie, Esther and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandson Dermot, daughter-in-law Majella, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

May John Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 2pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.15am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow.



