Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 17

Jim Ward

Woodview, Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Jim Ward, Woodview, Borris, Co.Carlow, who passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Teasie, deeply regretted by his sons Christy, Seamus, Harry and Des, daughters Shiela and Barbara, grand-children, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Breen's Funeral Home, Borris, on Sunday the 17th from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to Sacred Heart Church, Borris, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Borris. Funeral home private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Mary Smyth (née Ryan)

Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

MARY SMYTH, Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow November 16th, 2019. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her paretns Tim & Brigid. Mary beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Colin, Laura, Barry & Sinead. Deeply regretted by her sisters Ann, Phyllis, Dinah, Bríd, Celine & Geraldine, brothers Christy & Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 E193) on Sunday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive in St. Lazarian's Church, Leighlinbridge at 11am for Celebration of Mary's Life. Cremation on Tuesday 19th at 10.30am in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Éist Cancer Support, Carlow.

Brendan (B.J.) COLGAN

Stillorgan, Dublin / Borris, Carlow

COLGAN, Brendan (B.J.), Stillorgan, Co Dublin and Borris, Co Carlow)), November 16, 2019, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Belmont House Nursing Home. Beloved husband (for 64 years) of Netta and loving father of Tony, Mary-Paula and Kyran. Sadly missed by all his family, granddaughter Amy, son-in-law John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later