Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 18

Sean Darcy

8 Steepleview Crescent, Tullow, Carlow

Sean Darcy, 8 Steepleview Crescent, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 17th November 2019, peacefully, at The District Hospital, Carlow; Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Sean rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 4.30pm on Monday, 18th November, concluding at 8pm and from 4pm on Tuesday, 19th November, with removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20th, at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The District Hospice, Carlow.

Daniel SHANAGHY

Carlow Town, Carlow

Daniel Shanaghy, died suddenly aged 48years. Elder son of Kay and the late Liam, 62 Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brother David, sisters AnnMarie and Rosemary, partner Sue, brothers-in-law Stephen and Nick, sister-in-law Hazel, nephews Eric, Andrew, Niall and Liam, niece Jane, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday evening.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Elizabeth ( Lil ) Foley

Clowater, Bagenalstown, Carlow

In the loving care of the Nursing Staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Pre-deceased by her husband Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 12 noon on Monday with removal at 6.15pm to St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anthony (Bill) Cody

Cummins Park and Late of St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.