Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 19

Kathleen O'Brien (née Bracken)

Late of Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Kinsella Dillon

Ballyellen, Carlow / Goresbridge, Kilkenny

Mary Kinsella Dillon, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Co. Carlow, November 17th, 2019. Mary, pre-deceased by Tom & William, son William, daughter Marian and much loved mother of Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Eileen & Margaret, grandchildren Thomas, Marian, Sean, Margaret, William & James, great-grandchildren, extended family & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for 3pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial at the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to BEAM.

Teresa (Tess) Byrne (née Dunbar)

14 Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, Carlow

Byrne, Teresa (Tess), 14 Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, who passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday 17th November, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Peter, and mother of the late Peter and Gerard. Loving mother of Seamie, Brigid, Teresa, Antoinette, Colin and Alan. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Teresa's residence, Tinahely Road, Knockananna (Eircode Y14 E540), on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid's Church, Hacketstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday please.

May She Rest In Peace