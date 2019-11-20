Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 20

Catherine (Kitty) Duggan (née Dear)

Killiney, Dublin / Carlow

Duggan (née Dear)(Killiney, Co. Dublin and late of Carlow and Manchester, U.K) November 19, 2019 in St. Michael’s Hospital. Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat), loving mother of Janet and Eileen; Sadly missed by her daughters, her much loved grandson John, her sister Betty, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, especially her nephews Michael and Joseph and her nieces Catherine and Frances, her extended family and friends.

Removal on Thursday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Anne’s Church, Shankill arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by a private burial.

May she rest in peace