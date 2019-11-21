Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 21
Carlow deaths and funerals
James (Jim) Kirwan
Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow
James (Jim) Kirwan, Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 19th November 2019 suddenly at his residence; Beloved husband of the late Christina (Dinah); Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May James Rest in Peace
Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday, 21st November from 4pm. until 8pm. and on Friday, 22nd from 3pm. with removal at 6.30pm. to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre.
