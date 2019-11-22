Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 22

Elizabeth (Betty) Tobin

18 St. Austin's Tce., Tullow, Carlow

Elizabeth (Betty) Tobin, 18 St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 20th November 2019 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the Nurses and Doctors; Adored mother of Jimmy and much loved sister of Tommy and the late Joan; Will be forever loved and missed by her son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Michael, James, Patrick, Jonathan and David, their wives and fiancés Nicola, Sarah, Nicole and Lisa, great-grandsons MJ. and Ben, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Jen, nieces Jude and Sharon and their families, extended family, her good neighbours, relatives, and many good friends.

May Betty’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 H522) on Friday, 22nd November from 2pm. concluding with prayers at 8pm. and on Saturday 23rd from 12 noon until 4pm. House strictly private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for 7pm. on Saturday evening. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am. with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Haematology Unit, University Hospital, Waterford.

Patrick (Paddy) HORAN

Rutland, Palatine, Carlow

Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons John and Pat, daughters Mel, Majella, Phil, Vonnie, Shelly and Aoife, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at home on Friday from 12 noon with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal at 10.30 on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

MAY PADDY REST IN PEACE

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY

DONATIONS TO COPD SUPPORT IRELAND.

House private Saturday morning please.

Patrick (Toss) Carter

Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday morning at 10.30 am. Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Funeral Home private on Thursday evening please.