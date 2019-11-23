Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 23

Maureen LAWLER (née Nolan)

Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Maureen Lawler (née Nolan) of Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen and formerly Granby Row, Carlow, passed away peacefully on November 22nd, 2019, at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Anne Marie, John, Chris and the late Shay.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sister-in-law and good friend Liz, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 4p.m on Sunday with removal at 7.15pm that evening to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving at 7.30p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11a.m followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.

John A Doyle

Ballyling Upper, St. Mullins, Carlow

Peacefully at home in his 101st year, predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, surrounded by his loving family sons Martin, Alec, Padraig, and James, daughter Theresa, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2.00pm today Friday with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal afterwards to Glynn Church, Glynn, Co. Carlow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in St.Mullin's Cemetery.

Colman DOWLING

Kellistown, Carlow / Dublin

Colman Dowling died November 21st 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of Dr. Stephen Higgins, his team and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Dearly loved husband of Nathalie, adored father of Emile, Alice and Ambroise and cherished son of Maurice and Anne Dowling. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, parents, brothers Muiris, Brendan, Patrick (twin), Trevor and Ken, sisters Stephanie and Jill, mother-in-law Nicole, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow (Eircode R93TC53) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, Co. Carlow followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice.

Paschal BYRNE

Pollerton Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Ann Byrne

Sunnyside, Rathvilly, Carlow / Timahoe, Laois

Ann Byrne, Moneycross, Timahoe and formerly of Sunnyside, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 21st November 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise Hospital; Sadly missed by her loving brothers Laurence, Henry, Mick, Shem and Joe, sisters Una and Marian, sisters-in-law Wendy, Anne, Brenda, Marie-ines and Margaret, brothers-in-law Keith and Niall, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, the community and carers at Moneycross, friends Gay and Rosie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ann rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Sunday, 24th November, from 5pm. with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of St. James’ Hospital, Dublin and Portlaoise Hospital for the care and attention shown to Ann during her illness.