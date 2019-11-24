Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 24

Mary (Maisie) O'REGAN (née Dalton)

Brownshill, Carlow

Mary (Maisie) O'Regan, Browneshill, Carlow died November 22nd 2019 in the loving care of Catherine and staff of Hillview Nursing Home. Predeceased in January by her darling husband Kevin. Beloved mother of Anne and John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Gillian, Jacob, Rory, Stephen, Eli and Reuben, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Monday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Bridget Ellen (Breda) Hickey

St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Bridget Ellen (Breda) Hickey, 12. St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, in her 57th year, at her home, in the care of her adoring family at No. 12, Ger, Michelle Eoghan, Caoimhe and Aodhan. Breda was predeceased by her parents Tom and Peg and her brother Jim. Breda was very much loved sister to Dickie, Tommy, Margaret, Hughie and Ger. She will be sadly missed by her brother in law, her sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins neighbours friends (staff and trainees) Delta Centre Carlow and all who knew this 'Beautiful Lady'.

May Our Princess Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (eircode R21 H314) on Monday, 25th November, from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.pm. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for 11am Mass to celebrate Breda's life. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.



