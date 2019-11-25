Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 25

Jean Carmel Byrne

6 St. Oliver's Park, Myshall, Carlow

Jean Carmel Byrne, 6 St. Olivers Park, Myshall, Co.Carlow – 25th November 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved daughter of the late Tom; Sadly missed by her loving mother Barbara, brothers and sisters Mary, Pat, Dolores, Thomas, John, Michael, Kevin and Irene, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Jean rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall on Tuesday evening for 7o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery. House strictly private at Jeans request please.

Catherine (Kitty) Browne

Ballinakill (The Rushes), Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret, sons Jim and Seán, brother Jimmie, daughters-in-law Catherine and Mary, son-in-law Eddie, grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Conor, Emmet, Ivan and Niamh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home (Eir Code R93 T4A3) on Tuesday 26th November from 11am with prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.