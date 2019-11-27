Carlow deaths and funeral details, November 27

Willie Ryan

Grange, Tullow, Carlow

Willie died peacefully in the tender care of Martina and staff at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c in Saint John The Baptist Church, Grange followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John DEMPSEY

Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois

John Dempsey of Croydon, London and formerly Portlaoise, Co. Laois, passed away suddenly on November 24th, 2019.



Beloved son of Danny and Bridie, cherished brother of Donal, much loved brother-in-law of Cathryn and adored uncle of Cillian and Darragh.



Funeral Arrangements to follow shortly.