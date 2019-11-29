Carlow deaths and funeral details, September 29

Michael Stapleton

Knocklonegad, Garryhill, Carlow

Michael Stapleton, Knockclonegad, Garryhill, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jim, John & Eamon, sister Mary-Ellen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

MAY MICHAEL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 9pm, and Sunday from 3pm. Removal on Sunday evening to arrive at St. Lazarian's Church, Drumphea for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.