Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 2

John McDonald

Anagar, Old Leighlin, Carlow

The death has occurred of John McDonald, Anagar Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Eileen, sadly missed by his sons Pat, Sean and Brendan, daughters- in- law Mary, Eilish and Elaine and devoted Papa to Jack, Jane, Eolann, Shane, Niall, Ella and Conor. He will be sadly missed by his brother Simon, sister Mary, brothers- in- law, sisters- in- law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Dan Jordan

Ballaghmore, Ballon, Carlow

Dan Jordan, Ballaghmore, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dan, predeceased by his brother Peter. Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Daniel (Donal) & David, partner Nathan. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom, sisters Margaret & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, close friends & neighbours.

May Dan Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2.30pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall. Burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Carlow Home Care & Irish Cancer Society.

Michael (Mick) Walsh

Eastwood and formally Aughabeg, Corris., Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Walsh (Peacefully) surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (EirCode R21 DY66) on Monday afternoon from 3oc to 8oc, and on Tuesday from 12 noon concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8oc. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Funeral home private on Wednesday morning, please.

Patrick (Pat) WALSH

Caragh, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

Retired member of An Garda Síochána, formerly of St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town. Beloved husband of Moira and father of Denise, Ian, Karl and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Willie, Jimmy, Ned, Matthew and Brendan, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Carl, grandchildren Connor, Mac and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ida Rothwell (née Warren)

Woodlands, Ardattin, Carlow

Ida Rothwell (nee Warren), Woodlands, Ardattin, Co. Carlow, in the loving care of the management & staff of Signa Care, Killerig. Peacefully, in her 100th year. Ida, beloved wife of the late George & much loved mother of Hazel, Joe, Pearl, Valerie & Wesley. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Robert, David & Ger, daughters-in-law Alice & Ruth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

At Rest

Removal Monday, to arrive at St. Fiaac's Church, Clonegal, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Denis (Dinny) FLOOD

Staplestown, Carlow

Dinny Flood died November 30th 2019, aged 92 years, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased in April by his beloved wife Lila. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jonathan and Damien, brother Morgan (U.K.), daughters-in-law Brenda and Anja, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow, on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (Dec. 4th) at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.