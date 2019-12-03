Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 3

John DEMPSEY

Carlow / Portlaoise, Laois

John Dempsey of Croydon, London and formerly of Portlaoise, Co. Laois, passed away suddenly, on November 24th, 2019.

Beloved son of Danny and Bridie, cherished brother of Donal, much loved brother-in-law of Cathryn and adored uncle of Cillian and Darragh.

He will be sadly missed by his extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Saturday with Prayers at 7.30 pm.

Arriving at St Clare's Church, Graiguecullen, for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.