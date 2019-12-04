Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 4

Tommy Dempsey

Coolkenno, Coolkenno, Carlow / Wicklow

The death has occurred of Tommy Dempsey, Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at Carlow Hospice, St Dympna's, Carlow. Predeceased by his sisters Breda and Kathleen and his brother Dick. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat, Joe and Ben, sisters Betty and Tereasa, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home, Crablane, Tullow, (Eircode R93 HD96) tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at St Finian's Church, Kilquiggan, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation to follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin (Eircode D6W HY98) at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow Palliative Care and St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Damien CALLINAN

4 John St., Carlow Town, Carlow / Killeshin, Carlow

Damien Callinan of 4 John St. and formerly of Keelogue, Killeshin, Carlow, passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Waterford University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Wendy, Nicola, Cheryl, Grace and D.J. He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, his 7 grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark, Jimmy, Raj and Reese, daughter-in-law Emma, brothers, sisters, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Damien Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 2p.m on Thursday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Friday at 10.30a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford University Hospital.

Margaret Callan (née Fenelon)

'Wayside', Ardreigh, Athy, Kildare / Nurney, Carlow

CALLAN née Fenelon, ('Wayside', Ardreigh, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co. Carlow), December 2, 2019, (peacefully at her home), Margaret. Wife of the late Liam. Much adored mother of Ellie, Tim, Michael and Cathy. Deeply missed by her loving brother Paddy, sister Teasie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Liam, Kate and Liam , nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 T224) from 2pm on Wednesday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kildangan Cemetery.