Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 5

Martha (Dot) Foster (née Dolan)

Tullow, Carlow / Tinahely, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Martha (Dot) Foster, nee Dolan, Tullow, Co. Carlow, (late of Dursley, England, and Ballyrahan, Tinahely). Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Bob and son John. Adored mother of Robert, Imelda, Eugene, Mary and Gerard. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Finian's Church, Kilquiggan, on Thursday 5th December for 7pm Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.