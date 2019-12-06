Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 6

Veronica (Vera) O'CONNOR

McGamhna Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Veronica (Vera) O’Connor, McGamhna Road, Carlow, died December 5th at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her family, relations, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday morning from 10.30am followed by removal at 11.45am to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Michael CORCORAN

London and formerly of Laburnum Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow

Michael Corcoran, London and formerly of Laburnum Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow Died December 4th in London. Eldest son of the late Jimmy and Helen Corcoran. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margareta, daughter Corrina, son Cody, son-in-law James, Cody’s partner Rachael, father-in-law Alf, granddaughters Helaina and Elsa, sisters Gertrude, Paula, Avril, Regina and Sandra, brothers Jimmy and Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

