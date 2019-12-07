Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 7

Anita BRENNAN (née Kealy)

Arles, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois

Anita Brennan (née Kealy), Arles, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 5th, 2019, at her home.

Beloved wife of P.J, adored mother of Maya, cherished sister of Breda, Mairead, Kevin, Enda, Caroline and Kenneth and much loved daughter of the late James and Anna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brothers, sisters, father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially her good friend Pauline.

May Anita Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 3pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m on Sunday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Éist, Carlow.