Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 9

Breda Kavanagh (née Hennessy)

Ballyroughan, Borris, Carlow

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Pre - deceased by her husband Michael J.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Hugh, John ( Kyle Lodge ) and Michael (Dungarvan, Co. Waterford), daughters - in- law Eileen, Mary and Mary, grandchildren Neil ( and his wife Aoife ), Emer (and her husband Conal Magee) Conor, Cormac, James, Claire, Michelle and Hugh, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Hugh's residence ( Cournellan Mill , Borris R95XC91 ) from 3pm to 9pm on Monday and from 12 noon to 5pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballymurphy at 7pm on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 5pm on Tuesday please.