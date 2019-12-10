Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 10

Stephen O'DRISCOLL

21 The Laurels, Carlow Town, Carlow

Stephen O’ Driscoll of 21 The Laurels, Tullow Rd, Carlow, passed away, on December 7th, 2019, after a tragic accident. Beloved son of Barry and Julie, cherished brother of Chloe, much loved father of Cáil and adored grandson of Paddy and Anne O’Driscoll, Tom Kelly and the late Sheila Kelly. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, son, sister, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Stephen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 5pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7 pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in The Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in Skeoughvosteen Cemetery, Skeoughvosteen, Co. Kilkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Colette O'Gorman

St. Martin's Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford / Tullow, Carlow

Loving mother of Ruth and grandmother of Lauren and Lily. Will be sadly missed by her sisters Ellen and Norah, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul, Waterford.