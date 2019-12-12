Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 12

Oliver Holohan

Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Carlow

Oliver Holohan, Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow (formerly of the ESB) – 11th December 2019 peacefully at Signature Care Nursing Home Killerig; Beloved husband of the late Anna and Maura (Mo); Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Eddie and Dick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Oliver rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) this Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and at his residence on Friday from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Bridie DONNELLY (née Kenna)

Leighlin Rd, Crossneen, Carlow

Bridie Donnelly (née Kenna) of “Glenview”, Leighlin Road, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on December 10th, 2019, at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Rd., Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mother of Katrina and Ken and adored grandmother of Dylan, Katelyn and Edward Jnr.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Eddie, sister Annie, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4p.m on Thursday with Prayers at 7.30p.m. Removal on Friday at 9.30a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Kathleen Ann Bolger (née Ward)

Crosslow, Tullow, Carlow / Donegal

Kathleen Ann Bolger (née) Ward, Crosslow, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Meenbanad, Co. Donegal – 10th December 2019 peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital; Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, daughters Eithne, Emer and Cróna, sons Tom and Jim, sister Rita, brother Gerry, grandchildren Emma and Isabella, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Eithne’s residence, Ballintemple, Ardattin (Eircode R93 D667) from 3pm on Thursday concluding with prayers at 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin (Eircode R93 WK51) on Friday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Family residence at Crosslow private please.