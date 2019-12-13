Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 13

Ger (Slaw) BRENNAN

116 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Ger (Slaw) Brennan of 116 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at his home, on December 12th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Tina and adored father of Aaron, Jamie and Lar.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Hannah, brothers Jimmy, Larry and Murt, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teesy, mother-in-law Josie, father-in-law Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 3pm on Friday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen and Capuchin Friary, Carlow.