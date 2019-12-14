Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 14

William KENNEDY

Sandhills, Carlow Town, Carlow / Greenhills, Dublin

William Kennedy, Sandhills, Carlow and formerly of Greenhills, Dublin, December 13th 2019 in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Sunday morning (Dec 15th) from 10am in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow followed by removal at 11.45am to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, to arrive for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Rita FARRELL (née Heffernan)

Blackbog Road, Ballycarney, Carlow



Rita Farrell died December 13th 2019 after a short illness at University Hospital, Waterford. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Brian, Janet and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Lauren, Alex and Evan, brothers Billy, Myles, Michael and Seamus, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93KX06) on Sunday From 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Medical 4, University Hospital, Waterford.

Patrick Doyle

St. Austin's Terrace, Tullow, Carlow

Patrick Doyle, St. Austin’s Terrace., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 13th December 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Sadly missed by his loving brother Colm, sister Bridget (O’Neill), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Patrick rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. and on Monday from 4 o’c with removal at 5.30 o’c to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow arriving for 6 o’c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in Clonmore Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre.