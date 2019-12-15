Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 15

Philomena (Phyllis) FLYNN (née Nolan)

Ballyfermot, Dublin / Carlow

FLYNN, (née Nolan), Philomena (Phyllis) - December 13, 2019, (Ballyfermot and formerly of Carlow). (Peacefully), surrounded by her loving family at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy and loving mother of the late Leslie; very sadly missed by her son and daughter Barry and Joyce, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Adrieanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Ballyfermot Rd this Tuesday, 17th December, from 2pm with removal on Tuesday evening to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot, arriving for 5:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.