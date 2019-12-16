Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 16

John ENGLISH

'Mount St. Jude', Carlow / Ballywilliam, Wexford

John English of 'Mount St. Jude', Mortarstown, Kilkenny Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballindoney, Ballywilliam, Co. Wexford, passed away unexpectedly, on December 14th, 2019, at his home.

Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Vincent, Niall, Brian, Barry and Karol and adored grandfather of Dylan, Cian, Seoighe, Evan, Cara, Cathal, Caitlin, Tess, Beibhinn and Hugo.

Funeral arrangements will be published on Monday afternoon.

Eileen DELANEY

The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow / Kildare

Eileen Delaney, Leatherhead, London, England and formerly of The Moate, Tinryland, Carlow and Calverstown, Co. Kildare.

Cherished sister of Celia.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th December, at 11a.m in St. Joseph's Church, Tinryland, Carlow, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.