Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 17

Ted (Edward) MOONEY

Carlow Town, Carlow

Ted (Edward) Mooney late of Carlow died June 27th 2019 after a long battle with cancer in Faro, Portugal aged 73yrs. Beloved husband of Breeda and much loved father of Michelle, Niall and Edward.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, sisters Elsie and Marie, all the Bolger Family, his large circle of friends in Tavira and Dublin and his engineering colleagues form the class of 1968.

Rest in Peace.

A family burial service of Ted’s Ashes will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow on Monday, December 23rd. Later that day a memorial Mass will be held in University Church, St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin (Dec. 23rd) at 3pm.

John ENGLISH

'Mount St. Jude', Mortarstown, Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballywilliam, Wexford

John English of 'Mount St. Jude', Mortarstown, Kilkenny Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballindoney, Ballywilliam, Co. Wexford, passed away unexpectedly, on December 14th, 2019, at his home.

Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Vincent, Niall, Brian, Barry and Karol and adored grandfather of Dylan, Cian, Seoighe, Evan, Cara, Cathal, Caitlin, Tess, Beibhinn and Hugo

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Colette, Susan, Caroline and Rachael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 H6P4) from 2pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

House private on Wednesday, please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

M.J. Doran

Templeowen, Tullow, Carlow

M.J. Doran, Templeowen, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 15th December 2019 (suddenly); Sadly missed by his broken hearted parents Martin and Laura, sister Jessica, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May M.J. rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Tuesday from 4pm. until 8pm. Funeral Home strictly private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow on Wednesday for burial at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Darkness into Light. Donation box in Funeral Home. House strictly private please.

Jimmy Cummins

Elm Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Borris, Carlow

And late of Knockmore, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in - laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm on Wednesday with removal at 5.30 pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy arriving at 6 pm. Funeral Mass at 2 pm on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care.