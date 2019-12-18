Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 18

Breda Swaine (née Farrell)

54 Clonattin, Gorey, Wexford / Tullow, Carlow

Formerly Shillelagh Road. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of William and P.J, sister of Nick, Paddy, Moira, Nuala and Josie; sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Margaret and Catherine, grandchildren Caroline, Conor, Laura and Ann, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Browne's Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Wednesday from 3 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St. Joseph's Church, Marshalstown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1 o'clock, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.

Liam KIELY

Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Liam Kiely of Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 17th, 2019, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, in his 100th year.

Beloved husband of the late Anne, much loved father of Maria and the late Dominic and adored grandfather of Phillip, Claire, Darragh, Tony, Wayne and Sinead.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Liam’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 2p.m on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Reposing on Thursday from 11a.m with removal at 1.45p.m to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, (via his residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30p.m Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Care of the Aged, Leighlinbridge.

Anthony FENNELLY

Upper Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Anthony Fennelly of Upper Tomard, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on December 15th, 2019, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Much loved brother of Patrick, John, Josephine and the late Catherine and William.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives and friends.

May Anthony’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4p.m on Wednesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15a.m to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, (via his residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.