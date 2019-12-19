Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 19

Eamon Lawler

Coole Lodge, Coole, Rathvilly, Carlow

Eamon Lawler, Coole Lodge, Coole, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 17th December 2019, peacefully, at his residence; Beloved son of the late Peter; Sadly missed by his loving wife Marella, mother Colette, brother-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Dympna, father-in-law Billy (O’Sullivan), cousins, relatives, many friends and his companion Winston.

May Eamon Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 W44) on Friday from 4 o’c concluding at 9 o’c. House strictly private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, on Sunday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Denis (Dinny Dinner) Hynes

Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Much loved husband of Joan and adored father of Martina, Denis, Peter, Patrick, Siobhan and Marian, daughters- in- law Liz and Adele, brothers Frank and Michael, grandchildren Aaron, Padraig, Tara, Holly, Annie and Denny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great-neighbours and friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace

Denis (Dinny Dinner) Hynes (peacefully, at home). Reposing at his residence today, Wednesday, from 2.oc and tomorrow, Thursday, from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers. Removal from his residence on Friday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Eist Carlow( Cancer Support Centre). House Private on Friday morning, please.