Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 20

Eamonn Lawler

Coole Lodge, Coole, Rathvilly, Carlow

Eamonn Lawler, Coole Lodge, Coole, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 17th December 2019, peacefully, at his residence; Beloved son of the late Peter; Sadly missed by his loving wife Marella, mother Colette, brother-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Dympna, father-in-law Billy (O’Sullivan), cousins, relatives, many friends and his companion Winston.

May Eamon Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 WV44) on Friday from 4 o’c concluding at 9 o’c. House strictly private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, on Sunday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Assocation. Donation box in Church.

Maeve Treacy (née Potts)

Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Maeve Treacy of Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge on December 19th, 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick & son Tony. Much loved mother of Eamon & Kevin. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives & friends.

May Maeve Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen's Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday from 10am until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Lazarian's Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.