Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 21

Rhoda Shirley (née Meredith)

Graiguenaspiodgue, Nurney, Carlow

Rhoda Shirley nee Meredith, Hunting Gate, Graiguenaspiodgue, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Ken & son Alan. Much loved mother of Carol, Wendy, Ann & Kendra. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Ronnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Rhoda Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh from 4pm on Saturday concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Service on Sunday at 2pm in Staplestown Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Involvement Centre, Carlow.

Jim TOWNSEND

Raheendoran, Carlow

Jim Townsend of Raheendoran, Carlow, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on December 20th, 2019.

Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Kathleen, Laura, Susan, Margaret, John and Paul.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 4p.m on Saturday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Sunday at 11.45 a.m to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinbranna (via his residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

House private please.

Jacinta HAUGHNEY

21 Heatherfield Court, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Jacinta Haughney of 21 Heatherfield Court, Old Dublin Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully on December 19th, 2019 at her home.

Much loved mother of Avril, Sarah and Hannah, cherished sister of Rosemary, Tony, Paul, John, Raymond and the late Mary Clare, Sally, Norman, Frankie and Francis and adored daughter of the late Tom and Clare.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, grand-daughter Stella, grand-sons Andrew, Alexander and Laurence, relatives and friends.

May Jacinta Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros., Funeral Home, Graiguecullen from 3pm on Saturday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there at 12.45p.m on Sunday to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.